How BuzzFeed’s Craig Silverman Hunts Down Misinformation and Hoaxes
Over the past three months, the media industry has been dedicated to covering the global pandemic. In the past two weeks, a significant shift has been made to covering the George Floyd protests. Both subjects have dominated the news cycle and as a result, misinformation and false news have popped up all over the internet.
"We are in a version of the information apocalypse," said Craig Silverman, media editor of BuzzFeed News.