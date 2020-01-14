How Can We Make Local, Independent Journalism Sustainable in 2020 (and Beyond)?
Like many local publications, the Santa Barbara Independent was searching for a sustainable revenue model after years of declining advertising income.
The Californian news organisation has been serving its local community of around 250,000 inhabitants for more than three decades with its free weekly print newspaper and later a website. Yesterday (13 January 2020), it launched a new paywall that combines subscription plans with micropayment options to finance its journalism for the years to come.Read More