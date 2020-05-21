Content Coronavirus News Newsletter News 

How Charts and Graphs Could be Influencing Our Reactions to the Pandemic

Harrison Mantas and Susan Benkelman | Poynter   May 21, 2020

Presentation matters when it comes to representing the scope of coronavirus cases. A study published by the London School of Economics shows one type of graphic representation could be creating confusion.

A research team made up of academics from the LSE and Yale University found that logarithmic graphs used to show the curve of COVID-19 infections can confuse the public. The researchers found evidence this may lead some to downplay the severity of the disease.

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *