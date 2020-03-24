How Chicago TV journalists are Broadcasting Live From Home During Coronavirus
WMAQ-Ch. 5 Chief Meteorologist Brant Miller started delivering weather reports from his north suburban home last week, thanks to his “MacGyver” skills and his son, weather producer Joey Miller.
“If you watched us on Thursday and Friday, we set up a mini-makeshift studio with a monitor in the background and a simple display on the air,” said Joey Miller, who has worked for the NBC station for nearly 10 years. Brant Miller began using a green-screen backdrop at home Monday, which his son said “will be more comforting because it’s similar to what we do on the air in the studio.”