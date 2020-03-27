How China’s Covid-19 Information War With US Could be Costing Lives
Critical information about China’s battle with coronavirus could be lost because of the nation’s decision to expel several US journalists, Beijing experts and media campaigners have warned.
The Chinese government last week announced the effective expulsion of all US citizens–thought to number at least 13–working as journalists for the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Washington Post.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs claimed this was in retaliation to new limits imposed on Chinese media companies by Washington, restricting the number of journalists they are allowed to have in the US.