How CNN Uses Audience Insights to Drive Newsroom Change

“Newsrooms that don’t embrace change are going to be left behind,” Brett McKeehan, Director–Asia, CNN Digital Worldwide, Hong Kong, said at the recently concluded Digital Media India Conference 2020 in New Delhi.

McKeehan oversees digital content strategy, content development and publishing across India, China, Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea and Indonesia. He also works closely with the teams in London, Abu Dhabi, New York and Atlanta.