How COVID-19 Made Teyit Rethink Their Fact-Checking for the Small Screen

Turkish media had enough problems before the coronavirus hit in early March. Political polarization, the routine arrest of journalists and the takeover of mainstream media by pro-government allies made journalists’ lives difficult, especially the few working for independent outlets.

That is the context in which fact-checking nonprofit organization Teyit—which translates as ‘confirmation’—has been working in during the COVID-19 crisis. Founded in October 2016 by journalist Mehmet Atakan Foça, it debunks misinformation and conducts investigations into disinformation campaigns that are gaining traction online. The 17-strong team of full-time journalists targets a younger audience of Turkish news consumers, producing native content specifically tailored for audiences on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. It is part of the International Fact-Checking Network and one of First Draft News’ partners.