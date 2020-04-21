How Dagens Nyheter Has Added Thousands of Digital Subs During COVID-19

During a WAN-IFRA Webinar on Tuesday, Martin Jönsson, Head of Editorial Development at DN, told more than 250 registered participants from around the world that this welcome development is largely due to two key factors.

First, DN doesn’t have a single paywall strategy–“We have several,” Jönsson said. Second, the Bonnier-owned publisher has spent the past five years transforming itself from its traditional, print-dominant culture to a digital-first news organisation that relies much more on reader revenue (70 percent) than on ad revenue.