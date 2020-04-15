How Do We Fix the Daily White House Coronavirus Task Force Press Conferences?
If a media writer were so inclined, he or she could write about the White House coronavirus press conferences every day. Every single day.
Each day, it’s something — another testy exchange between President Donald Trump and a journalist, more dubious Trump claims that send fact-checkers scrambling and a bunch of other oddball moments unlike anything we’ve ever seen before in the White House briefing room. Tuesday’s newser from the Rose Garden was more of the same.Read More