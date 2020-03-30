How Entertainment Publishers are Adapting Their Coverage
As coronavirus continues to interrupt events and dominate the news cycle, entertainment and lifestyle publishers are seeing their planned content get upended.
With major events like the Olympics being canceled—not to mention other events—in order to make up for the loss of a month’s worth of promised content, Bustle Digital Group, BuzzFeed and People are finding ways for coronavirus content to fit into its existing verticals and build new franchises out of the coverage.Read More