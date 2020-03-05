News Newsletter News 

How Environmental Journalism Outlet The Narwhal Got Complicated and Sustainable

Allen Arthur | Solutions Journalism Network  March 5, 2020

Canada recently faced a polarizing election. In particular, a growing push to tackle climate change met massive resistance in many communities long reliant on oil and gasas well as voters concerned about the economic impacts of transitioning away from fossil fuels. Nowhere is this opposition more fervent than Alberta, a largely conservative province in Western Canada overwhelmingly reliant on oil and gas revenue.

