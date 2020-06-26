Best practices Coronavirus News Newsletter News 

How Faktograf Worked Across Borders to Stem COVID-19 Misinformation in Southeastern Europe

Tara Kelly | Poynter   June 26, 2020

Misinformation doesn’t care about borders, especially in southeastern Europe, where trust in the media tends to be low and news avoidance is sky-high. False news can spread quickly via popular messenger apps like Viber and WhatsApp.

That has been the key takeaway from Faktograf’s COVID-19 experience. The Zagreb-based fact-checking organization knows that mis- and disinformation are as much of a problem in nearby Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia as they are in Croatia. Tackling the issue in one country isn’t enough.

