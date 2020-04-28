How Five Local News Ecosystems are Responding Resiliently Through COVID-19
The coronavirus pandemic has shaken much more than the ground beneath us: it has rocked every aspect of our society. This norm-shattering situation has shown us the value of a local news ecosystem in keeping our communities informed, healthy, and safe. A robust local news ecosystem means that communities have the flexible foundation they need to receive and share life saving information, connections, and support, pulling in collaborations from newsrooms, neighborhoods, and more.Read More