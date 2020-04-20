Content Coronavirus News Newsletter News 

How Future Adapted Commerce Content to Drive 1M Transactions in March

Lucinda Southern | Digiday   April 20, 2020

Magazine publisher Future Publishing has adapted its content over the last six weeks to be more helpful for readers. The result is that its sites across tech, gaming and homeware have generated 1.1 million e-commerce transactions during March, up 59% from the month before. Although it wouldn’t share how much revenue this equates to. In 2019, Future delivered 9.8 million e-commerce transactions, per its financial report.

