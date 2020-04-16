How Hearst UK is Creating More Uplifting Content

Hearst UK knows readers are longing for positive and uplifting content, akin to another version of Italians singing on balconies. Over the last month, the publisher has dialed up more inspiring content and launched new products like good-news email newsletters.

Country Living has renamed its newsletter to the Country Living Good News Newsletter featuring stories like this child’s letter to her elderly neighbor. While open rates remain pretty steady, referral traffic has jumped: Since sending the first installment on Mar. 19, newsletter referral traffic is up 81% on the previous month, the publisher said.