How Hyperlocal News Websites are Surviving The Coronavirus Pandemic—and Some Are Even Profitable
As many local newspapers are scaling back or no longer publishing, some hyperlocal news and digital companies are making a profit. One of the more successful has been Patch. Patch was founded in 2007 and two years later AOL acquired the company. Under AOL, the company underwent financial difficulties, losing a reported $200 million to $300 million. In 2014, after AOL laid off one-third of Patch’s employees, Hale Global, a private investment company, acquired a majority ownership.Read More