How India’s Times Group Has been Handling Print Production During COVID-19

The Times Group is one of the largest media groups in India, publishing leading newspapers such as The Times of India and The Economic Times.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the publisher boasted 124 editions per day with some 7 million copies being printed and distributed.

However, things have changed drastically as the virus began spreading to more parts of the country and a total lockdown kicked in.

“Circulation numbers have significantly gone down during the COVID-19 days owing to distribution challenges,” said Roy, who also heads the South Asia chapter of WAN-IFRA’s World Printers Forum.