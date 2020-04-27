Coronavirus News Newsletter News Production 

How India’s Times Group Has been Handling Print Production During COVID-19

Elizabeth Shilpa | WAN-IFRA  April 27, 2020

The Times Group is one of the largest media groups in India, publishing leading newspapers such as The Times of India and The Economic Times.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the publisher boasted 124 editions per day with some 7 million copies being printed and distributed.

However, things have changed drastically as the virus began spreading to more parts of the country and a total lockdown kicked in.

“Circulation numbers have significantly gone down during the COVID-19 days owing to distribution challenges,” said Roy, who also heads the South Asia chapter of WAN-IFRA’s World Printers Forum.

