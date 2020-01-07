How JOTA Plugs the Gap in Coverage About Brazil’s Governmental Institutions
Co-founder Felipe Seligman worked at Folha de S. Paulo covering judiciary-related matters when he realised he wasn’t necessarily able to provide certain audience segments with the in-depth analytic and technical information they needed.
“For the average reader who just wants to be well-informed, a lot of what we were covering was very technical and difficult. So we didn’t have a big readership for these kinds of articles,” he says.Read More