How Journalists Can Address Mistrust in Pandemic Coverage and Help ‘Flatten the Curve’

Among the jarring statistics related to the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 250,000 confirmed cases and more than 10,000 deaths as of Friday, is this: Only 50 percent of Americans trust the information they hear about coronavirus from news media, an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll found.

The stakes in communicating this information are high: Experts say the extent to which members of the public practice evidence-based measures such as “social distancing” will affect how quickly the disease spreads, how overwhelmed hospitals become, and how many people die.