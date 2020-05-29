How KPCC Embraced Its Role as LA’s Help Desk

As an engagement intern at KPCC-LAist, I expected to get a few bylines and learn the basics of engaged journalism. But I started in late February, just weeks before the pandemic took hold in the United States. So my internship has been far from basic. Instead, I’ve had a crash course in information sharing—and meeting community needs Amazon-level fast. I’ve learned, journalism can be—and sometimes needs to be—the simple, straightforward answering of somebody’s question. It’s not just 3,000-word narratives or a sound-rich audio feature. It’s meeting information needs—in whatever form that needs to take.