Best practices Content Coronavirus News Newsletter News 

How KPCC Embraced Its Role as LA’s Help Desk

Caitlin Hernandez | LAist  May 29, 2020

As an engagement intern at KPCC-LAist, I expected to get a few bylines and learn the basics of engaged journalism. But I started in late February, just weeks before the pandemic took hold in the United States. So my internship has been far from basic. Instead, I’ve had a crash course in information sharing—and meeting community needs Amazon-level fast. I’ve learned, journalism can be—and sometimes needs to be—the simple, straightforward answering of somebody’s question. It’s not just 3,000-word narratives or a sound-rich audio feature. It’s meeting information needs—in whatever form that needs to take.

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *