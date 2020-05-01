Best practices Coronavirus News Newsletter News Revenue 

How Local News Can Survive and Thrive During the Pandemic

Mark Glaser | Trust, Media & Democracy   May 1, 2020

In the best of times, local news publishers were challenged to shift their business models due to digital disruption and the growing online ad dominance of Google and Facebook. Now, in the worst of times during the COVID-19 pandemic, publishers must shift even harder to reach sustainability in the face of dwindling advertising revenues and an audience that is suffering economically even as they depend on vital, factual information more than ever.

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *