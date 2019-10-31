How Might We Reimagine Opinion Journalism For Our Digital, Polarized Age? Reflections From News Leaders
In the age of social media, cable talk shows and fast-moving news cycles, what value does opinion journalism, including the opinion and editorial pages of newspaper publishing, bring to the lives of people in a community?
Modern technology has surely opened up civic debate. Editorials and columns in newspapers, and opinion essays in magazines, suffered from limited space and also a kind of bias toward the privileged.Read More