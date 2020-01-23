How Mittmedia Uses Machine Learning for Insights into Subscriber Churn

With the help of machine learning, local and regional publisher Mittmedia has looked into why its subscribers have churned. The company got a comprehensive picture of the causes using different data points such as age, gender, online behaviour, and payment history. Some of the results were quite surprising.

INMA members sat in on a live Webinar Wednesday to learn about Mittmedia’s findings as presented by Head of Digital Development Robin Govik and Product Manager for Data Michelle Ludovici.