How New York Times is Responding to COVID-19

The New York Times was an early convert and success story to the idea that revenue needs to come from subscriptions instead of advertising. Because of that, the company is in a rare position to handle the global pandemic, yet—like other media companies worldwide—it is still figuring out issues like remote working, advertiser category comebacks, new products, and new audiences.

And these are not short-term challenges and opportunities. The media industry will be feeling the effects of the pandemic for the next few years, CEO Mark Thompson predicted.