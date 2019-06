The newsroom of the Papamoa Post is a quiet place. Outside, late-summer cicadas are making a racket. But inside, there are no clacking keyboards or screams for stories on deadline, no queues for coffee at the espresso machine. There’s a knock at the door, but that turns out to be a man delivering a golf club.

Like & Share E&P: https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-new-zealands-community-newspapers-are-bucking-the-trend/