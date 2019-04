How publishers manage the emerging platform-influenced economics of attention to grow audience and revenue was the focus of a recently released INMA report, “How News Media Wins In the Attention Economy.” On Wednesday, the author of the report, Dr. Merja Myllylahti, discussed the publisher struggle for attention and where Facebook and Google fit into that struggle in an INMA Webinar.

Like & Share E&P: https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-news-media-wins-with-platforms-in-the-attention-economy/