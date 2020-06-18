How News Publishers are Combating Burnout with Extra Days Off and Mental Health Support
It was a shock to the system.
In the weeks after companies moved their operations remote due to the coronavirus and the hard realization set in that this would be much more than a three-week long quarantine and distancing, a flurry of surveys went out to staffers and one-on-one meetings were set up with human resources at news media organizations, all aimed at trying to get a better understanding about how employees were faring mentally under stressful work conditions.Read More