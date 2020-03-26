How Newsroom Managers Can Support Journalists Covering the COVID-19 Outbreak

Reporters find themselves on the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak. Not only are some putting their health at risk to keep readers informed, the relentless pace of the 24-hour news cycle, as well as having to focus intensely on the issue for many hours at a time, can take a mental and physical toll.

A standard strategy for coping with anxiety is to remove yourself from the news cycle and get some exercise–both challenging for journalists covering the news and or in lockdown.