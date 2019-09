Listeners of WNYC’s daily program The Brian Lehrer Show say they’re limiting their use of plastics. They’re using bamboo toothbrushes. They’re making their own coffee with a French press. They’re purchasing reusable cups. It’s all part of Lehrer’s #PlasticChallenge, which he launched last week in tandem with the global journalism initiative, Covering Climate Now.

