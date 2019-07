Churn is a reality of all subscription businesses, as is the “saves” team charged with dissuading those with an intent to unsubscribe from doing so. For the last few months, Nordic media giant Schibsted has developed new tools and user journeys to prevent people from unsubscribing across its multiple newspaper titles in Norway.

Like & Share E&P: https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-nordic-giant-schibsted-saves-unsubscribers/