How NowThis Has Adapted to Remote Production

Kayleigh Barber | Digiday   April 17, 2020

Video-first publisher NowThis was built around a partially remote team and content curated from other sources rounding out original reporting, so the move to remote operations was not the end of the world.

“Biggest change was not having producers in the field,” said Nico Pitney, political director of NowThis. Since social distancing mandates are keeping society at home, however, he said it’s been less of an issue because there are fewer stories that need to be captured out in the world that can’t be recorded via Skype.

