How One Site is Helping Its Aging Audience Through the Pandemic

The older you are, the deadlier the coronavirus is: Nearly 80 percent of people who have died of COVID-19 in the United States are ages 65 and older, according to the CDC. While the virus discriminates by ethnicity, gender, class, and preexisting conditions, “the age skew of the coronavirus trumps all of these disparities for scale,” David Wallace-Wells wrote for New York magazine last week.

That means that Next Avenue, one of just a handful of publications aimed specifically at older adults in the U.S., has a particularly complex and essential mission right now.