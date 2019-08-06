How Piano Built a Propensity Paywall for Publishers—and What It’s Learned so Far
They went from being the kid nobody wanted to talk with to one of the cool kids on the block. (Apparently showing the other kids how to make money helps.)
Paywall tech company Piano has now introduced a propensity paywall—taking what The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, Schibsted, and others are doing internally to nudge the errant site visitor or intrigued newsletter subscriber to pony up and pay up.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: