How Piano Built a Propensity Paywall for Publishers—and What It’s Learned so Far

Christine Schmidt | Nieman Lab   August 6, 2019

They went from being the kid nobody wanted to talk with to one of the cool kids on the block. (Apparently showing the other kids how to make money helps.)

Paywall tech company Piano has now introduced a propensity paywall—taking what The Wall Street JournalFinancial Times, Schibsted, and others are doing internally to nudge the errant site visitor or intrigued newsletter subscriber to pony up and pay up.

