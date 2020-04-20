How Politico Embraced Virtual Events

Six weeks ago, when SXSW was canceled, Politico’s chief product officer Aaron Kissel recognized that the company’s own pipeline of custom and signature events would also have to be either reimagined as virtual events or delayed indefinitely.

Events make up about 10% of Politico’s overall revenue (in normal times) so while not a critical hit, this revenue is a meaningful contributor to the company’s bottom line.

In the latest edition of The New Normal, a weekly interactive discussion show from Digiday focused on how media adapts to a new reality, Kissel spoke about the decision to hit the ground running with virtual events.