How Publishers are Changing Branded Content Operations to Remotely Produce High-Res Campaigns

When the New York Times’ branded content division T Brand went remote, Kaie Wiggin, director of video at T Brand, said that several of the projects that they had in production had to pivot their methods of production.

Some projects, like animated campaigns, were able to still go smoothly. Others, however, required interviews and live action portions of the campaigns to be self recorded using smartphones or conferencing platforms like Zoom in order to ensure that the team wouldn’t fall behind on production schedules.