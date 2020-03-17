How Remote Work is Affecting Newsrooms

Safety concerns in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic are quickly creating a new normal for media workers.

At WNYC, on-air hosts have been given personal microphone sleeves that they bring along to recording sessions to minimize the threat of contamination. The commerce team at Refinery29, working from home like everybody else, sends a different staffer to the offices every other day to pick up the packages of samples and other products sent in for review while everyone else stays home.