How Reporter Magazin Created a Premium Tier to Turn Casual Readers into Paying Subscribers
When a local politician and billionaire bought most of the national newspapers in the Czech Republic in 2014, a number of well-respected journalists and editors quit their jobs and started their own news publications. Reporter Magazin was one of them.
Offering investigative reporting, interview profiles, essays and short stories, the monthly magazine seeks to replicate The New Yorker and The Atlantic and is funded as such, through both advertising and subscriptions.