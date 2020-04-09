How Reporters are Covering the Biggest Story of Their Careers

In 2017, The Washington Post health reporter Lena Sun wrote, “The Trump administration is ill-prepared for a global pandemic.” In 2018, The Atlantic science reporter Ed Yong wrote, “The Next Plague Is Coming. Is America Ready?”

Now, here we are in 2020, and Sun, Yong and a phalanx of health reporters in newsrooms across the globe are covering the still-unfolding coronavirus pandemic. Even entertainment and sports reporters, whose coverage areas have all but disappeared, are on the story.