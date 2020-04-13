How Right-Wing Media is Covering the COVID-19 Epidemic

February was when I had the first inkling that something unsettling was happening. In early March, it was clear there was a major problem. And by late March, there was no question that a large segment of the population was enduring an epidemic of misinformation.

As the nation girded to face its biggest challenge since World War II, much of the coronavirus coverage from right-wing websites—websites that you may never have heard of, but which are read by millions every day—was characterized by faulty projections, inflammatory anti-Chinese rhetoric, and over-the-top praise for President Trump.