The New York Times last week published a striking piece about how the Russian news network RT has been airing story after story about the dangers of 5G cell phones as part of a disinformation effort to undermine the United States’ comfort with—and advances in—the technology (which scientists say isn’t actually harmful).

Like & Share E&P: https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-russias-disinformation-strategy-is-evolving/