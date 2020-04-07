How Singapore Press Holdings, New York Times Reorganized Their Print Production

More than 80 participants joined Wednesday’s webinar on “How to better organize print production in the backdrop of COVID-19” to understand how two major publishers – Singapore Press Holdings and The New York Times – have been doing it. Lim Swee Yeow, Senior Vice President, Singapore Press Holdings and Todd Socia, Senior Vice President, Print Products & Services, New York Times, were the speakers. The webinar was moderated by World Printers Forum Director Ingi Olafsson.