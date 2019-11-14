How Slow News Outlet Tortoise is Taking Audience Engagement to the Next Level

UK-based journalism outlet Tortoise is placing its members at the centre of its editorial strategy, regularly inviting them into the newsroom to share their diverse experience and expertise.

Founded by James Harding, former director of BBC News, Katie Vanneck-Smith, former president of Dow Jones, and Matthew Barzun, former US ambassador to the UK and Sweden, Tortoise aims to offer an antidote to the constant news cycle, promising readers a slowed-down, more open form of journalism.