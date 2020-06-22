How Solomon’s Inclusive Storytelling Elevated the Voices of Migrants During the Pandemic

If there’s a perception that COVID-19 is a great equalizer because the virus can infect any person at any time, that perception is not borne out in the refugee camps of Greece.

Life is already hard in Malakasa on the Greek mainland and Moria on Lesvos island; a pandemic doesn’t make it any easier. Solomon — a nonprofit media collective founded in 2016 — saw that for itself as it reported on the effect of the coronavirus on the country’s migrant and refugee communities.