How South China Morning Post’s Video Team Stays Agile, Covers COVID-19 Working From Home

The coronavirus pandemic is hopefully a once-in-a-lifetime crisis. It has left thousands of people dead and will likely have infected millions of people around the world by the time it is over.

How does a video team for a news organisation effectively cover the pandemic and its effects, while being caught in its grips like everyone else, forcing everyone to work from home? In the midst of this difficult time, we’ve tried to meet the challenges head on.

Here’s how my team and I have approached this so far for the South China Morning Post in Hong Kong.