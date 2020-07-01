How Substack Has Spawned a New Class of Newsletter Entrepreneurs
Alicia Kennedy is like many writers these days. A few months ago, the magazine for which she regularly freelanced cut its budget.
Kennedy, a food and beverage writer in San Juan, Puerto Rico, was at an inflection point in her career. Shifting away from typical food and recipe fare, she was increasingly interested in writing analysis about culture and food media. So Kennedy started a newsletter through Substack focused on that niche.Read More