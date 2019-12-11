How The Boston Globe Invented #SubscribeSunday

A business reporter at The Boston Globe had an idea that drove 16% of the subscriptions the news publisher gathered during this recent Cyber Week.

While many news publishers, the Globe included, spent last week promoting subscription offers to their readers—often backed by steep discounts—the Globe’s reporters also put some effort into Subscribe Sunday, an unofficial holiday dreamt up by Janelle Nanos, a Globe business reporter who had the idea during Cyber Week in 2018.