How the Buffalo News Stayed Ahead of the Insider Trading Story That Took Down a Congressman
In June 2017, New York Representative Chris Collins––the first congressperson to endorse Trump––was at a picnic in the White House lawn when he received an email alerting him that an Australian pharmaceutical company he invested in, Innate, had failed clinical trials. Collins, who had been encouraging other members of congress to invest in the stock, then called his son and advised him to sell his shares before the information became public.Read More