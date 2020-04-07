How The Financial Times is Adapting Its Events Business

During a time where it’s broadly illegal for people in the U.S. and Europe to gather, The Financial Times is adapting its in-person event business.

Wasting little time, the business and finance publisher hosted the first in a series of online events, called “Digital Dialogues,” on Wednesday, April 1. “The Global Economic Emergency” session featured three expert speakers and an FT moderator discussing how the global economy is withstanding the blows dealt by coronavirus. Just over 7,000 people registered for the webinar, 4,600 watched live and 1,500 have watched the recording since it aired. The average view time was 55 minutes. Nearly 4,000 people responded to polls during the session and nearly 700 people asked the speakers questions. According to the publisher, the webinar was organized in six days.