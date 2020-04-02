How The Hindu’s Paywall is Paying Off

The Hindu Group (THG), a 141-year-old brand, was the first English-language Indian newspaper to go digital in 1995. Armed with a critical mass of online readers and a user-friendly online payment infrastructure, the company implemented a soft paywall in February 2019, and a metered one in October.

Different product offerings require different kinds of paywalls for maximum revenue optimisation. While the company’s financial arm, BusinessLine, has only made certain sections paid, Crossword, e-Paper and Young World Club are all behind a hard paywall. Frontline, the brand’s long form content magazine, and Sportstar, a fortnightly sports magazine, also have a few paywalled stories.