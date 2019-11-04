News Newsletter News 

How the Lenfest Local Lab and The Philadelphia Inquirer Plan to Deliver Hyperlocal News at Scale

Sarah Schmalbach | Lenfest Institute   November 4, 2019
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn

When a street closes unexpectedly, a construction site pops up or library hours change in your neighborhood, where do you go for reliable information? With many regional local news organizations primarily focusing on citywide issues, finding consistent and in-depth hyperlocal coverage on things like street closures, construction, neighborhood services and more can be difficult and time-consuming.

Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *